U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlin Sexton, loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, positions herself for Forward Area Refueling Point operations during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, to a receiver aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8851825
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-XM616-1217
|Resolution:
|5042x3138
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.