A-10 Thunbderbolt II FARP during Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlin Sexton, loadmaster assigned to the 71st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, positions herself for Forward Area Refueling Point operations during Operation Agile Spartan 2025.1 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 1, 2025. The mission of FARP is to hot refuel, refueling while the aircraft's engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, to a receiver aircraft in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)