U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay

A U.S. Marine ground guides a C-130 Hercules on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2025. The Marines are deploying in support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security mission to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8851595
|VIRIN:
|250201-M-HP221-1684
|Resolution:
|7699x4619
|Size:
|13.43 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
