U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David L. Odom, the commanding general of 2d Marine Division, shakes hands with an infantry unit leader with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2025. The Marines are deploying in support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security mission to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano