U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division load a bus on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2025. The Marines are deploying in support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security mission to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano