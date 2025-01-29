Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Mathew M. Newman, the battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, gives his remarks during a battalion formation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2025. The Marines are deploying in support of the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security mission to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 8851592
    VIRIN: 250201-M-HP221-1162
    Resolution: 7564x4617
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Marines depart North Carolina to support Migrant Holding Operations at Guantanamo Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homeland Security
    2DMARDIV
    GTMOHolding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download