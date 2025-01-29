Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Clint Reier, a horizontal construction engineer representing the Fort Stewart-based Land Dominance Center, 78th Troop Command, Sgt. Davin Wyatt, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, and Sgt. Albert Flynn, a human resources specialist representing the Land Dominance Center, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, walk together during the ruck march event as part of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt.1st Class Jeron Walker)