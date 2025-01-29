U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Lu, a signal intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, participates in the ruck march event as part of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt.1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 10:39
|Photo ID:
|8851382
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-OD941-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Got it [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.