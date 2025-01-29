Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Got it [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Got it

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Lu, a signal intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, participates in the ruck march event as part of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt.1st Class Jeron Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 10:39
    Photo ID: 8851382
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-OD941-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Got it [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Route
    Move Out
    On the road
    Morning Ruck
    Got it
    Morale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download