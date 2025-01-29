Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Hector Rodriguezrealzola 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), respond to a simulated casualty on the second deck during general quarters, Jan. 28, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting pre-deploying training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hector Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 09:49
    Photo ID: 8851370
    VIRIN: 250129-N-IC552-1502
    Resolution: 5531x3687
    Size: 705.48 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Hector Rodriguezrealzola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Control
    casualty
    CVN 78
    Firefighting
    USS Gerald R. Ford

