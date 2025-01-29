USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts pre-deployment training

Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), respond to a simulated casualty on the second deck during general quarters, Jan. 28, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting pre-deploying training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hector Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 09:49
|Photo ID:
|8851369
|VIRIN:
|250129-N-IC552-1463
|Resolution:
|4771x3181
|Size:
|834.93 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
