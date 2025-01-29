Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), combat a simulated casualty in the hangar bay during general quarters, Jan. 29, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing pre-deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 8851324
    VIRIN: 250129-N-HJ055-1731
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    General
    Quarters
    CVN 78
    Readiness
    Training
    USS Gerald R. Ford

