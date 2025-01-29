Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    A Sailor assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), combats a simulated casualty in the hangar bay during general quarters, Jan. 29, 2025. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing pre-deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 8851323
    VIRIN: 250129-N-HJ055-1741
    Resolution: 5653x3769
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    General
    Quarters
    CVN 78
    Readiness
    Training
    USS Gerald R. Ford

