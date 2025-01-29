USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Pre-Deployment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Dave Lewinson, assigned to aviation intermediate maintenance department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts damage control training in the hangar bay during general quarters, Jan. 29, 2025. TSST is performed only for new classes of ships, and its purpose is to evaluate the ship's equipment and procedures following a simulated conventional weapons hit. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)