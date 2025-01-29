Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU| Maritime Raid Force conducts Parachute Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU| Maritime Raid Force conducts Parachute Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a brief in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) while enroute to the parachute operations exercise above Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 30, 2025. The purpose of the training was to maintain and improve the Marines’ aerial insertion skills. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operators with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    CH-53E
    EXERCISE
    LHA 6
    FREE FALL
    MRF
    PARA OPS

