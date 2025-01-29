31st MEU| Maritime Raid Force conducts Parachute Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps out of a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during parachute operations exercise above Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The purpose of the training was to maintain and improve the Marines’ aerial insertion skills. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operators with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.