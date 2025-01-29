Engineering Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Yiming Liu, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), stands by as he prepares to extinguish a simulated fire during an engineering drill in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)