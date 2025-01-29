USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2025) – Cmdr. Kurt Albaugh, commanding officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), of Williamsville, N.Y., right, presents a customized pen set to Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan Carroll, of Olney, Md., during Carroll’s reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship Jan. 26, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)