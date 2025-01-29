Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal Begins [Image 3 of 5]

    Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal Begins

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Michael Fuhr 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Altadena, Calif. (Feb. 2, 2025) - The US Army Corps of Engineers arrives in Altadena, CA to begin Phase 2 of Personal Property Debris Removal at a school that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

    TAGS

    USACE
    WIldfire
    Eaton
    LAWildfires25
    Debri

