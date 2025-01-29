Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Greg Goode came to the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 10, 2025, to give a Unit Training Management class. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)