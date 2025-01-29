Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in an activity during Mr. Greg Goode’s class on Unit Training Management at Fort Eisenhower, Ga. on January 10, 2025. Brigade commanders and their teams gathered to discuss and craft a high-quality schedule aimed at optimizing soldier readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)