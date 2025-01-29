Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors man a hose during a damage control training drill on the missile deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)