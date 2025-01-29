Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Damage Control Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Chimere Ahans, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Robert Morton, right, help Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Leyon Amsterdam dress out during a damage control drill on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8850975
    VIRIN: 250124-N-VS068-1028
    Resolution: 5891x3850
    Size: 911.55 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Damage Control Training
    Damage Control Training
    Damage Control Training
    Damage Control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    damage control
    damage control drill
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)
    damage control (DC) training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download