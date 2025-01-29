Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Chimere Ahans, left, and Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Robert Morton, right, help Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Leyon Amsterdam dress out during a damage control drill on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)