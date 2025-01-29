Damage Control Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Zachary Bradley, right, adjusts a Sailor’s personal protective equipment during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

