Damage Control Training

Damage Controlman 1st Class Zachary Bradley, right, adjusts a Sailor’s personal protective equipment during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)