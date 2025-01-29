Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Chief Damage Controlman Trenton King gives damage control training on the weatherdeck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    TAGS

    Damage Controlman
    training
    DC Drills
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

