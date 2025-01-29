Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under the Line [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Under the Line

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas White, a human intelligence collector representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, low crawls during the obstacle course event of the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 13:34
    Photo ID: 8850795
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AE768-2002
    Resolution: 5402x3601
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under the Line [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Low crawl
    Under the Line
    Preparing the Sled
    Prepared to Sprint

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download