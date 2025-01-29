U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys vessels BD-5 and BD-6 for ice removal and debris collection, along with the BUCK sonar-equipped survey vessel, to assist in salvage operations following the Jan. 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport.



"Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic collision," said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. "We will continue to provide our best talent and technology as we conduct careful assessments of the disaster site."



(US Army photo by David J. Adams)