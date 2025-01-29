Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deploys vessels BD-5 and BD-6 for ice removal and debris collection, along with the BUCK sonar-equipped survey vessel, to assist in salvage operations following the Jan. 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

    "Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic collision," said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. "We will continue to provide our best talent and technology as we conduct careful assessments of the disaster site."
    (US Army photo by David J. Adams)

