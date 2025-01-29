Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carrolynn Meck, from Irmo, South Carolina, sends hand signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 8850714
    VIRIN: 250129-N-VM650-1098
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 961.41 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: IRMO, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations, by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight operations
    Battle Cats
    HSM 73
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

