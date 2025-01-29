Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carrolynn Meck, from Irmo, South Carolina, sends hand signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)