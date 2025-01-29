Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Beginning Jan. 30, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District began supporting the effort to clear wreckage from the Potomac River as part of the larger interagency recovery effort after the c. Together with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), they are working closely to determine the key actions required to assist with recovery and salvage operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 8850712
    VIRIN: 250130-A-SE916-7086
    Resolution: 4695x4722
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident [Image 6 of 6], by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Potomac River Aviation Incident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download