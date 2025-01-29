U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

Beginning Jan. 30, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District began supporting the effort to clear wreckage from the Potomac River as part of the larger interagency recovery effort after the c. Together with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), they are working closely to determine the key actions required to assist with recovery and salvage operations.
