Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Hannah Hudson, a patrolman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. Security Forces Airmen protect, control, and secure personnel, equipment, and resources within the base ensuring safety for installation members and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)