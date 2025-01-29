Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM [Image 5 of 6]

    Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Mueller, a patrolman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. Security Forces Airmen undergo extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:10
    Photo ID: 8850531
    VIRIN: 250128-F-XM616-1093
    Resolution: 4595x3819
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

