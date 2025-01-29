Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Mueller, a patrolman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. Security Forces Airmen undergo extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
