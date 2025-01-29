Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM

    Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman Yahairia Angulo, a patrolman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. Security Forces Airmen protect, control, and secure personnel, equipment, and resources within the base ensuring safety for installation members and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 06:10
    Photo ID: 8850527
    VIRIN: 250128-F-XM616-1023
    Resolution: 5540x3686
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    This work, Defender portraits in U.S. CENTCOM, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

