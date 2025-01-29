Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Maxwell Dopsch conducts pre-flight checks on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)