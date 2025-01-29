Nimitz Sailor Reassembles Bomb Rack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Christian Brown, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reassembles a bomb rack aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)