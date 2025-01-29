Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, greets Rear Adm. Maximillian Clark, Commander, Strike Group Eleven, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8850434
|VIRIN:
|250131-N-CM203-2002
|Resolution:
|4339x3471
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet Visits Nimitz [Image 13 of 13], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.