Commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet Visits Nimitz

Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, greets Sailors on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)