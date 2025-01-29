Nimitz Sailor Welds Bracing For Vending Machine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Connor Thurston, from Phoenix, Arizona, welds bracing for a vending machine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)