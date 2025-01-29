Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 13]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Paolucci)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8850430
    VIRIN: 250130-N-KV075-1096
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

