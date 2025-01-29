Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Paolucci)