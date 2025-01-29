Sailors prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Paolucci)
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.