Nimitz Sailor Conducts an Electrical Check

Aviation Electrician's Mate Yusuke Zakimi Veliz, from Oak Harbor, Washington, conducts an electrical check on a F/A-18 generator converter unit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)