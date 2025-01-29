Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Calibrates Gas Free Equipment [Image 1 of 13]

    Nimitz Sailor Calibrates Gas Free Equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Alasia Grimes, from Saint Petersburg, Florida, calibrates gas free equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2025. Nimitz is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

