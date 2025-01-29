Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Training Camp Arrival | Army SPC Bryce Ewing (ret.) | Air Force Col Jacquelyn Marty (ret.)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired Army SPC Bryce Ewing and Retired Air Force Col Jacquelyn Marty, arriving at the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games Training Camp located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, February 2 – 5, 2025. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 00:37
    Photo ID: 8850364
    VIRIN: 250131-F-XX948-2298
    Resolution: 5073x7609
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, JBLM Training Camp Arrival | Army SPC Bryce Ewing (ret.) | Air Force Col Jacquelyn Marty (ret.) [Image 11 of 11], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus Games
    Team US
    IG25
    IG2025

