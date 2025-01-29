Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kleighton Vitug 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Sidonia Reece, from New York, transports a pallet of paint cans in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in preparation for Docked PIanned Incremental Availability while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 31, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 8850292
    VIRIN: 250131-N-CR055-1290
    Resolution: 3450x2296
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    DPIA
    CVN76

