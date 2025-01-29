USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) prepares for DPIA

Sailors, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard workers and Navy contractors work together to prepare for Docked Planned Incremental Availability in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 31, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kleighton Vitug)
