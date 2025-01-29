3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Western Army Logistics Elements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center, and members of his command staff tour an ammunition supply warehouse with members of the Western Army Logistics Support Unit at the Kyushu District Depot in Kyushu, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. Collins met and toured logistics commands and installations of the JGSDF’s Western Army to better understand their capabilities and to discuss better integration with 3rd MLG for upcoming bilateral exercises and preparedness training for any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. 3rd MLG is focused on enhancing cooperation with partner nations, strengthening partnerships and demonstrating its role as a critical element in maintaining a ready and capable force to deter adversary actions and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.