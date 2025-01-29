Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Western Army Logistics Elements [Image 4 of 15]

    3rd MLG CG visits JGSDF Western Army Logistics Elements

    KYUSHU, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, center left, sits with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. SATO Makoto, commanding general of Kyushu District Depot, center right, and their respective staffs during a command brief and tour of the depot in Kyushu, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025. Collins met and toured logistics commands and installations of the JGSDF’s Western Army to better understand their capabilities and to discuss better integration with 3rd MLG for upcoming bilateral exercises and preparedness training for any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. 3rd MLG is focused on enhancing cooperation with partner nations, strengthening partnerships and demonstrating its role as a critical element in maintaining a ready and capable force to deter adversary actions and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

