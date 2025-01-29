Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Getting the upper hand [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Getting the upper hand

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 804th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, put their skills to the test during the week-long Modern Army Combative Program at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 8850228
    VIRIN: 250131-O-HX738-9015
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting the upper hand [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Demonstrate, don't describe
    Over easy
    Staying fluid
    Pairing off to practice
    Getting the upper hand
    Interesting yoga position
    Seizing the initiative
    Hitting the mats at Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    804th Medical Brigade
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Modern Army Combative Program (MACP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download