Members of the 804th Medical Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, watch as Maj. David Smith and Command Sgt. Major Francisco Gonzalez demonstrate how to gain advantage during the week-long Modern Army Combative Program at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Jan. 31.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8850221
|VIRIN:
|250131-O-HX738-8335
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Demonstrate, don't describe [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.