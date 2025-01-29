Philippine military officers meet with 94th AAMDC leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Rommel Rosalejos Cordova, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, J5, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), visits with different sections within the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 30, 2025. During the visit, Cordova was briefed by several 94th AAMDC leaders, including U.S. Army Col. Matthew Dalton, deputy commanding officer (DCO), Col. Eric Soler, G3 operations officer, and Mr. John Reeves, exercise support branch lead assigned to Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Center (PIC). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (All images cropped, adjusted, and color corrected to emphasize the subject.)